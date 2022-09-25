Magna elementary school teacher arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse

MAGNA, Utah — A Utah elementary school teacher who also teaches youth in his church was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children.

Dale L. Andreason, 70, faces four first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The victims of Andreason's alleged abuse were not his students — however, an individual who knows him said Andreason admitted to having "fantasies about children he teaches but has not acted on them,"

Andreason is a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary in Magna. A spokesperson for the Granite School District said he was placed on leave on Sep. 16, several days before his arrest when they were informed about the investigation and the "disturbing information."

There was "no indication" that Andreason had abused any students, the district said in an email to the families of Elk Run students. Still, anyone with information or concerns was advised to call West Valley City Police at 801-963-3300.

Arresting documents also state that Andreason volunteers to teach 11- and 12-year-olds at a church. They did not say whether he still holds that position, nor what church he attends.

The investigation into Andreason's alleged abuse began when police received a report that he was seen touching a girl (whose age was not specified) inappropriately. This occurred earlier this year at a party at a home in West Valley City, according to court documents.

The woman who filed the report also said Andreason had touched her inappropriately about 15 years ago when she was a teenager.

During the investigation, police said they also learned of three additional victims. One said Andreason touched her inappropriately when she was as young as four years old. Another confirmed that she was a "victim of the suspect but could not provide details at this time," and police said the other "was not willing to come forward during this investigation."

Andreason was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and was ordered to be held without bail.

The full email sent to parents and guardians of Elk Run Elementary School students can be read below: