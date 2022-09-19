Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported about 30 miles away from St. George on Monday.

Many people in the St. George area said they felt the tremor, despite it being centered 29 miles south of the city outside of Littlefield, Arizona.

The United States Geological Service reported the earthquake struck around 3:15 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

A person on the campus of Utah Tech University said they not only felt the earthquake, but an aftershock as well. Others said the quake shook the buildings where they work.

Felt it at work. It shook the building. My wife also felt it at her elementary school and heard the building shake. — Pharmer (@Pharmerutah) September 19, 2022

St. George city officials said there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story