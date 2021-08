SALT LAKE CITY — A semi truck jackknifed on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City, causing heavy delays on the highway Monday.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred after the truck hit a wall at I-15 and 600 South. No one was injured in the accident, but four lanes of traffic are currently shut down.

UHP estimates all lanes of the highway will be reopened around 12:15 p.m.