HOLLADAY, Utah — Did you wish upon a shooting star last night?

Many in northern Utah got that chance Thursday after seeing a streaking beam of light that was most likely a meteor.

Jessica Zander sent in the video she caught at around 10:45 p.m. in Holladay.

The meteor could be from the North Taurids shower that is scheduled to peak on Saturday night. According to EarthSky, the North Taurids meteor shower produces about five meteors per hour.