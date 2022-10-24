Man accused of filming under bathroom stall in West Jordan Home Depot

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday after a Home Depot employee claimed he was recording him in the bathroom.

According to an arrest report, the employee told police he saw a cell phone below the wall dividing the stalls at the store located at 9000 South and Redwood Road. He said he could see himself on the screen and could tell it was recording a video. He said he then saw the phone filming into another stall.

The worker and his manager prevented the suspect from leaving until police arrived. The suspect, 41-year-old Carlos Camacho Simacas, told officers he was not filming anyone but was watching a video while in the bathroom stall.

Officers searched his phone with his permission but said they found no evidence that he was recording videos.

He was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism, a class-A misdemeanor, and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail with bail set at $250.