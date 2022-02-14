Man airlifted out of Uinta backcountry after crashing snowmobile into tree

A man had to be airlifted by helicopter out of the Uinta backcountry after he crashed a snowmobile into a tree.

At about 10:30 a.m. last Friday, a Utah State Parks Ranger responded to a snowmobile accident near Upper Setting Trail in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

According to Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks, a 35-year-old man from Summit County had struck a tree with his snowmobile while out riding with a group. Members of the group then called for help.

The ranger determined that the man had possibly fractured his pelvis and would need to be airlifted out of the area. He was successfully transported to Intermountain Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The Utah Division of State Parks encourages all off-highway vehicle riders to continue wearing their helmets, taking the appropriate education courses, and riding within their ability.