Teen dies in Alta skiing accident

ALTA, Utah — A 14-year-old boy died Sunday following a skiing accident at the Alta Ski Area.

According to the Alta Marshal's Office, the teen was skiing in the Sugarloaf area just before 10 a.m. when he was involved in a collision.

The boy was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began performing lifesaving measures. However, after being airlifted to Primary Children's Medical Center, the teen died from his injuries.

The marshal's office is currently investigating the accident and are speaking with the boy's parents and family members.

"We extend our sincere condolences to those affected by the tragic event and our thanks to those who responded," the office wrote in a statement.