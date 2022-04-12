Man arrested after abducting child from University of Utah Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested after he allegedly abducted a child from University of Utah Hospital.

According to University of Utah police, 34-year-old Ishjon Oquiran Hawkins abducted the 23-month-old child from its mother just after 5 p.m.

Hawkins is the non-custodial father of the child.

He fled the scene with the child and Salt Lake City police were called in to help search for them.

Officers recovered the child safely and the father was taken into custody.

The investigation is still underway.

University police thanked all who assisted in the incident, especially the Salt Lake City Police.