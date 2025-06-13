Man arrested after allegedly attacking Salt Lake City protesters

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly involved in a confrontation with multiple people during the Salt Lake City protests denouncing ICE raids that police said was mostly peaceful.

Hours after the protest began, Salt Lake City police officers saw a fight break out near 400 South State Street at around 9 p.m. According to court documents, Lander Gomez, 22, was recorded by a witness and police drone ripping an American Flag out of someone's hands while others assaulted the victim.

Police officers also witnessed Gomez allegedly punching a second victim in the face. The victim told police that he was assaulted by someone who attempted to take his hat off his head.

Gomez was arrested and faces charges of robbery, riot, assault, and criminal mischief.

Other than the one arrest, police were pleased with how orderly the protest and downtown march that followed went down.

“We’re thankful that tonight’s demonstration remained mostly peaceful,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd.

Several hundred people arrived at the City and County building with a crowd estimated to have been over one thousand people at its maximum.

Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were on site to help with traffic control and provide public safety support. Police report that several small fights broke out and had to be broken up by SLCPD Public Liaison Officers.

“I also appreciate the hard work of our Salt Lake City police officers and those from allied agencies for their professionalism and coordination," Chief Redd stated. "Our top priority is public safety, which includes doing everything we can to keep safe while protecting our community.”

Watch: Thousands march peacefully in Salt Lake City

When the group started marching down State Street, police reported that an unoccupied Tesla vehicle, located at 300 East between 100 and 200 South, was damaged.

When the group returned to the City and County building, several participants had to mitigate and defuse several agitators who were provoking fights, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police Chief thanked those who worked to defuse fights, saying, "We also want to thank those organizers and participants who made a genuine effort to keep things lawful and respectful – that is our expectation and doing so respects the values of our community. As there are future demonstrations, we expect everyone to follow the law and to avoid confrontations that could turn violent.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department stated they are committed to protecting the freedom of speech while maintaining public order. As demonstrations are expected to continue, police advise that organizers should continue open communication with the department to ensure safety.