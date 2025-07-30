Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Tuesday evening in South Jordan.

Police said the rider was heading north on Redwood Road just after 6 p.m. when an SUV turned left into the parking lot of a Smith's grocery store, located on the corner of Redwood and South Jordan Parkway.

The bike collided with the SUV, and the rider was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

South Jordan Police said the deceased motorcyclist was a 31-year-old man. SJPD Master Officer Shaun Becker said he was wearing a helmet, but it's not yet known whether he was wearing it properly.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. Police believe speed was a factor.

Becker pointed out that this was the second fatal motorcycle crash in the past few months, and the sixth deadly crash so far this year in South Jordan.

"It just breaks our heart," she said. "We have to notify the families that their loved one was killed in a motorcycle accident or a car accident. It's devastating, and every officer is affected by that crash."