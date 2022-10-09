Man arrested after gunshot reported inside Sugar House apartment building

SALT LAKE CITY — An armed man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a tense situation at a Salt Lake City apartment building that caused police to issue a shelter-in-place order and close several nearby streets.

Around noon, police received reports of at least one gunshot heard from one of the upper floors of Sugarmont Apartments, located just north of Fairmont Park in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Out of precaution, police told residents to shelter in place and told others in the area to leave "due to the suspect’s elevated position," according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Officers located the suspect's apartment and began communicating with him. He walked out of his apartment while holding a gun, which he dropped after being told to do so, then surrendered peacefully.

Police said they determined that the man, whose name has not been released, pointed a gun at at least one person. He was not officially booked yet as of Sunday afternoon, but SLCPD said they were investigating the incident as an aggravated assault. Nobody was injured, however, and no details were immediately available about exactly what happened.

Police said they were waiting for a warrant to search his apartment for evidence of gunshots. Police seized the gun that he had in his possession when he exited his apartment, and they said they will also look for any other firearms when they search the residence.

SLCPD said the suspect told officers there was someone else in the apartment, but they said they did a complete sweep and found nobody inside.

"We really want to thank our community members in the Sugar House area — certainly this was a very unsettling situation," SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg said. "We had a lot of roads closed; it was a chaotic situation. We were telling people to go back inside their homes and inside their cars, to avoid this area, and that was just out of an abundance of caution."