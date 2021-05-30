Man arrested after police chase with shots fired in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a pursuit, during which police fired gunshots.

According to the American Fork Police Department, officers responded to the area of 500 East and 300 North on reports of an erratic driver. A vehicle with "substantial damage" was seen driving all over the road, even into oncoming traffic.

Police said the vehicle was stolen and was involved in an incident in Pleasant Grove earlier that day. Additional details on the earlier incident were not provided.

Officers from both American Fork and Pleasant Grove police departments found the vehicle stopped nearby and attempted to contact the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Matthew Jay Bryan.

Police say Bryan refused to comply, and officers fired their weapons at some point.

Details on what led to the shooting or how many shots were fired were not immediately available, but police say nobody was injured.

Bryan then drove off, and officers pursued him. The chase went into Lehi, where officers deployed tire deflation devices. They flattened at least one of the vehicle's tires, and Bryan crashed into a parked vehicle a short time later near 700 North and 700 East.

Bryan then fled on foot but was caught after running through several yards.

Police said neither Bryan nor any of the officers involved were injured, but he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

They also said Bryan has an extensive criminal history with violent tendencies. He was also allegedly a wanted fugitive of the U.S. Marshals Service for weapons-related charges, and he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Bryan was booked into jail, and an officer-involved critical incident investigation was started. The investigation protocol team will be made up of officers from other police agencies in Utah County. Further details are expected after the investigation is complete.