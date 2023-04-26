Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap girl walking to school in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Around 9:30 a.m., the girl was walking to Liberty Elementary School, located just west of Liberty Park, when the man pulled up in a dark GMC pickup truck. He offered her money and asked if she needed a ride. When she said no and walked away, police say the man drove "in the direction of the girl – to prevent the girl from leaving the area."

The girl then ran away, and the driver took off. She told a trusted adult what happened once she got to school, and school officials contacted police.

SLCPD sent out a description of the truck and the suspect, and officers located him in his truck near 550 West and 200 South.

The suspect, who police said was 53-year-old Jose Arquimides Manzanarez Munoz, was then arrested. He was booked on one count of attempted child kidnapping.

SLCPD also shared the following advice for parents to keep their kids safe from incidents like this:

