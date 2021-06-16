Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in connection with three-alarm office building fire

items.[0].image.alt
Jaquoya Walton
Sugarhouse Fire
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 19:37:28-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a three-alarm fire that burned down an office building in Salt Lake City.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1110 East Ashton Avenue.

One firefighter was injured and six residents who lived in an apartment building nearby were displaced. More than a dozen local, small businesses were located in the building.

Read - Fire burns down Sugar House office building, injures firefighter

The 37-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for Aggravated Arson.

His name has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Follow fox13now.com and watch FOX 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere