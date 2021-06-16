Man arrested in connection with three-alarm office building fire

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a three-alarm fire that burned down an office building in Salt Lake City.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1110 East Ashton Avenue.

One firefighter was injured and six residents who lived in an apartment building nearby were displaced. More than a dozen local, small businesses were located in the building.

The 37-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for Aggravated Arson.

His name has not been released yet.

