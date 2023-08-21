Man arrested near St. George for pointing gun at another driver on I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday after a driver on I-15 called police to report that the suspect pointed a gun at them in an apparent road rage incident.

Utah Highway Patrol said they received a report just before noon about the incident at milepost 30 of southbound I-15, between Cedar City and St. George. The caller said a pickup truck was traveling alongside their vehicle, and the driver looked agitated. The driver then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim's vehicle "in a threatening manner," court documents state. It did not appear that any shots were fired.

UHP troopers then located the suspect's pickup about 20 miles south, just outside St. George, and conducted a "high-risk" traffic stop. The suspect, 19-year-old Gabriel Julian Archuletta, was then taken into custody.

Archuletta, who is from Las Vegas, faces one misdemeanor charge of "threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight." His bail was set at $3,500.

The arresting officers said they found the gun allegedly used in the incident on the passenger seat. It was reportedly a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Officials said there was a passenger in the truck with Archuletta. They were detained at some point during the investigation, but it did not appear that they were arrested.