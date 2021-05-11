Man assumed dead after possible drowning in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — Unified Police and search and rescue crews are in Holladay looking for a man who they believe drowned.

The incident happened Monday evening at a property near 2600 Walker Lane.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said a construction crew was working on a home at the property.

Two of the workers decided they wanted to take kayaks onto a small private pond that is located on or next to the site.

Cutler says one of the kayaks capsized. Due to a combination of no life jacket, lack of swimming ability and cold water temperatures, the man went under and didn't resurface.

Search and rescue crews are working to find the man, but Cutler said they believe he is deceased. The efforts are now being considered a recovery.

