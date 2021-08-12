Watch
Man charged with homicide in crash that killed newlywed woman in Salt Lake City

Gina Lucero via GoFundMe
Angelica and Tenzing Dhondup on their wedding day, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 15:29:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say caused a crash that killed a newlywed woman on Interstate 15 has been formally charged with several crimes, including homicide.

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, is charged with:

  • Automobile Homicide Criminal Negligence DUI of Alcohol/Drugs - 2nd degree felony
  • Failure to Remain at Accident Involving Serious Injury - 3rd degree felony
  • Theft - 2nd degree felony
  • Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs - Class A misdemeanor
  • Reckless Driving - Class B misdemeanor

Gonzalez-Rea was being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bond.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Gonzalez-Rea was driving south in the northbound I-15 lanes near 2000 South when his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hit a Toyota Corolla sedan head-on, taking the life of 26-year-old Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup, who was on her way home from her wedding reception.

During the crash, Gonzalez-Rea's truck flipped and landed on its roof. A witness stopped to help him out of the vehicle. Gonzalez-Rea then stole that person's vehicle and fled the scene, but he was stopped by a UHP trooper a few miles away near the I-80 off-ramp at Redwood Road. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to the trooper.

The arresting trooper said Gonzalez-Rea had a clear odor of alcohol on his breath, and he admitted to drinking three beers right before the crash. The officer also reported observing multiple other signs of alcohol impairment.

A breathalyzer test came back positive for alcohol, according to court documents, and Gonzalez-Rea also submitted to a blood draw.

A photo from the scene also appears to show multiple cases and dozens of cans of beer strewn across the road after the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dhondup's family.

