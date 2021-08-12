Man charged with homicide in crash that killed newlywed woman in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say caused a crash that killed a newlywed woman on Interstate 15 has been formally charged with several crimes, including homicide.

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, is charged with:

Automobile Homicide Criminal Negligence DUI of Alcohol/Drugs - 2nd degree felony

Failure to Remain at Accident Involving Serious Injury - 3rd degree felony

Theft - 2nd degree felony

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs - Class A misdemeanor

Reckless Driving - Class B misdemeanor

Gonzalez-Rea was being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bond.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Gonzalez-Rea was driving south in the northbound I-15 lanes near 2000 South when his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hit a Toyota Corolla sedan head-on, taking the life of 26-year-old Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup, who was on her way home from her wedding reception.



During the crash, Gonzalez-Rea's truck flipped and landed on its roof. A witness stopped to help him out of the vehicle. Gonzalez-Rea then stole that person's vehicle and fled the scene, but he was stopped by a UHP trooper a few miles away near the I-80 off-ramp at Redwood Road. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to the trooper.

Utah Highway Patrol

The arresting trooper said Gonzalez-Rea had a clear odor of alcohol on his breath, and he admitted to drinking three beers right before the crash. The officer also reported observing multiple other signs of alcohol impairment.



A breathalyzer test came back positive for alcohol, according to court documents, and Gonzalez-Rea also submitted to a blood draw.

A photo from the scene also appears to show multiple cases and dozens of cans of beer strewn across the road after the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dhondup's family.