Man arrested for wrong-way crash that killed Utah newlywed

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified and arrested the driver who they say caused a fatal crash on Interstate 15 early Saturday morning.

READ: Newly married woman hit, killed by wrong-way driver on I-15

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, was booked on suspicion of:



Automobile homicide with criminal negligence and driving under the influence (2nd-degree felony)

Theft (2nd-degree felony)

Failure to remain at an accident involving death (3rd-degree felony)

Driving under the influence (Class-A misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (Class-B misdemeanor)

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Gonzalez-Rea was driving south in the northbound I-15 collector lanes near 2000 South when his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hit a Toyota Corolla sedan head-on.

The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup, who was on her way home from her own wedding reception.

Gina Lucero via GoFundMe Angelica and Tenzing Dhondup on their wedding day, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Gonzalez-Rea's truck flipped and landed on its roof after the crash. A witness stopped to help him and a passenger out of the vehicle. Gonzalez-Rea then stole that person's vehicle and fled the scene, but he was stopped by a UHP trooper a few miles away near the I-80 off-ramp at Redwood Road. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The arresting officer said Gonzalez-Rea had a clear odor of alcohol on his breath, and he admitted to drinking three beers right before the crash. The officer also reports observing multiple other signs of alcohol impairment.

A breathalyzer test came back positive for alcohol, according to court documents, and Gonzalez-Rea also submitted to a blood draw.

A photo from the scene also appears to show multiple cases and dozens of cans of beer strewn across the road after the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol



Gonzalez-Rea is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Dhondup's family.