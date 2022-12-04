Man charged with murder of woman outside a nightclub last month

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who killed a 28-year-old woman outside a nightclub last month has been officially charged with First Degree murder. Court documents say Dustin James Pedersen intentionally caused the death of Nichole Olsen.

Charges from the District Attorney's office say Pedersen was kicked out of the club Olsen and friends were at before shooting and killing her. After Olsen and her friends left the club, they realized they were parked directly in front of the car of the men who were kicked out of the bar. Olsen's friends that witnessed the shooting say only one shot was fired. After Olsen told her boyfriend she'd been shot, he witnessed Pedersen placing something in the waistband of his pants before getting back in the car and driving away. Olsen's boyfriend managed to get a video of the car as they fled.

Officers reviewed the cellphone video and club surveillance footage and noticed an altercation between the two groups in the club before Pedersen was kicked out. They were able to find Pedersen by locating the dealership that sold the car and matching records of each model sold.

Shortly after the shooting, Pedersen turned himself in to the Kanab Sheriff's office where he admitted he had fired his gun once, meaning for it to be a warning to the two groups, and hadn't intentionally shot Olsen.

After Salt Lake City police were informed of the conversation they obtained a search warrant for Pedersen's car, where they found a gun that matched the one used in Olsen's death.

A medical examiner determined Olsen's cause of death as a homicide. He is being held without bail till his first appearance in court scheduled for December 6.