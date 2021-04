MAGNA, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries Monday night in a flying accident near the Great Salt Lake.

The man, who is in his 50s, crashed in an "ultralight" aircraft, according to Unified Police.

The accident happened near the Great Saltair in Magna.

He was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

A FOX 13 News crew is on the way to the scene. This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.