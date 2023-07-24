Man critically injured, partially paralyzed after jumping into shallow water at Utah reservoir

PAYSON CANYON, Utah — A man suffered severe injuries Sunday after jumping into a reservoir in Utah County, but realizing too late that the water was too shallow.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the man in his 30s jumped into Pete Winward Reservoir in Payson Canyon around 2:30 p.m. He jumped off a cement structure that is part of the reservoir, but the water where he landed was only about a foot-and-a-half deep.

The impact caused the man to lose all feeling below his neck, and he also could not move below the neck.

UCSO deputies and Payson Fire Department personnel responded, along with an AirMed helicopter that transported him to the hospital. Cannon said the man was in critical condition, but he had started to regain some feeling before he was taken from the scene.