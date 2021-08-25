Man dead after hit and run in Salt Lake City, suspect sought

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead after a hit and run in Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

Det. Stewart with the Salt Lake City police department said, the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. at 861 East 1300 South.

Det. Smith said, the victim's family initially called police because of a psychiatric problem the victim was having.

The unidentified victim was hit, and the driver did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SLCPD are looking for a 2018-2021 silver or gray ford mustang with damage to the front.

