Sandy mother of 3, including newborn, dies in wrong-way crash

SANDY, Utah — The family of Ashley Robinson gathered Tuesday afternoon to grieve, share memories and look to the future without one of their own.

On Sunday, a driver going westbound on 9400 South in Sandy crossed over into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with Robinson's car near Mombo Drive. She was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

“I said ‘no’ I don’t know how many times because it’s not real over the phone, you know,” said Rod Markland, Robinson's father, after he heard the news. “You know, as a dad, it’s like, 'This can’t be real.'”

Now, her family is concerned with what she leaves behind: her husband Cody, and their three young children, an 11-year-old, a 2-year-old and a baby just three weeks old.

Robinson's family says she was coming back from the store with diapers for her newborn girl when the crash occurred.

“Her new daughter will be a month in two days,” said Robinson's uncle Adam Hopes, who started a donation account for the family at Mountain America Credit Union.

People wishing to donate can visit the Mountain America Branch nearest them and indicate they’d like to contribute to the memorial fund for Ashley Robinson. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family with any funeral and medical expenses, along with their only vehicle being totaled in the crash.

“She always wanted to get the family together,” said Robinson's sister Jessica Manning. “She loved these little kids more than anything in the world.”

According to Sandy City Police, the investigation continues into the events leading up to the crash and what may have caused the incident. Police say the other driver has not been arrested and no charges are being recommended at this time.

While the specific cause of the crash has not been determined, Robinson’s family wants to remind other drivers to think of others while on the road.

“Stay off your phones, don’t drink and drive,” said Hopes.