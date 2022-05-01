One shot, another stabbed in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman is in custody after police found one man shot and another stabbed in West Valley City early Sunday morning.

West Valley City Police tell FOX 13 that officers responded to a call of two men being wounded in the area of Trinity Avenue. People found that they had been shot and stabbed respectively. The two were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police also found a woman and a teenager at the scene. The woman was also taken to the hospital after fainting, but was later taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of Felony Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault.

Officers were able to locate both the gun and knife they believe were used in the incident.