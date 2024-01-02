Man dies after breaching door, crawling into plane engine at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died Monday night after he breached an airport security door and crawled into the engine of a plane at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The man, who was not publicly identified by officials, was 30 years old.

Police report that at 9:52 p.m., a store manager inside the airport reported a disturbance involving a passenger on the secured side of the terminal. Airport control later told officers that the man went through an emergency exit door.

As officers and employees from the airport started looking for the man, they found he accessed the airport's ramp area from the emergency exit.

The airport detailed that the man ran to the south end of the airport's west runway and crawled into the engine of a plane that was not running at the time but was headed to San Francisco from Utah.

About 20 minutes later, at 10:10 p.m., officials found the man unconscious inside a "wing-mounted engine of an occupied commercial aircraft on the deicing pad," police reported.

Officials worked to get the man out of the area and performed life-saving efforts on him however, he died at the scene.

While the incident did not impact airport operations overall, police said they worked with the airport to deplane passengers and secure the area.

Now, an investigation is underway by local and federal officials including the Salt Lake City Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Security Administration.