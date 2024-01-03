Family says Park City man killed in plane engine struggled with mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the man killed Monday after climbing into an airplane engine at Salt Lake City International Airport says his son had struggled with mental health for nearly a decade.

Kyler Efinger died after breaching an airport security door and crawling into the engine of a Delta plane. Police said the 30-year-old was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass for a flight to Denver.

On Tuesday, Kyler's father, Judd Efinger, told FOX 13 News that the family isn't sure what happened that caused their son to reportedly violate several security measures before being killed. He said Kyler was doing well last week when the family got together for Christmas.

Judd Efinger said Kyler was flying to visit a sick grandparent. He wonders if Kyler had a mental health episode. Police said Kyler Efinger was involved in a disturbance inside the airport on the secured side of the terminal. Following the disturbance, officials discovered Kyler Efinger had accessed the airport's ramp area from the emergency exit.

Police said Kyler Efinger ran to the south end of the airport's west runway and crawled into the engine of the plane. The cause of Kyler Efinger's death has yet to be determined.