Man dies after colliding with fellow skier at Snowbasin

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A man died Sunday after he and another person crashed into each other while skiing at Snowbasin Resort.

Snowbasin said the man was 82 years old.

Ski patrollers responded, found the man unresponsive and administered lifesaving efforts. Weber Fire District officials said the man was in cardiac arrest, but it was not clear whether that was a result of the crash.

"The Snowbasin team is heartbroken by this loss and offers their deepest condolences to the guest’s family, and all involved," a statement from Snowbasin said.