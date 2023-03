SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The owner of a construction company died Thursday after falling and hitting his head at a South Jordan site.

A South Jordan fire official said the 70-year-old man fell approximately 10 feet at the site located near 11100 South 2680 West.

After the fall, a company employee attempted lifesaving measures but was unsuccessful and the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire department says an investigation is underway into what led the man to fall.