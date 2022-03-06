Man dies after industrial accident at magnesium plant in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man died Saturday after an industrial accident at a Utah magnesium plant.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at U.S. Magnesium, located in the West Desert near the southeast shore of the Great Salt Lake.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office said the man — a 61-year-old whose name has not been released — died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Officials were not able to provide any further details on the accident, but they plan to provide an update Monday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded and is conducting the investigation. The sheriff's office is assisting.