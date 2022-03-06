Watch
Man dies after industrial accident at magnesium plant in Tooele County

STEVE C. WILSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stacks of 25-pound bricks of magnesium are seen near the loading dock at the USMagnesium plant Tuesday, April 22, 2003 in Tooele, Utah. The silvery metal is stronger than steel, yet lighter than aluminum. (AP Photo/Steve C. Wilson)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 21:27:49-05

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man died Saturday after an industrial accident at a Utah magnesium plant.

The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at U.S. Magnesium, located in the West Desert near the southeast shore of the Great Salt Lake.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office said the man — a 61-year-old whose name has not been released — died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Officials were not able to provide any further details on the accident, but they plan to provide an update Monday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded and is conducting the investigation. The sheriff's office is assisting.

