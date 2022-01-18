Man dies after rollover accident on SR-6 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — One person has died after a rollover crash Monday in Carbon County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle rolled on State Route 6 near milepost 215 — about 20 miles northwest of Helper.

UHP said the victim, an adult man whose identity has not yet been released, was ejected in the rollover and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. It is not yet known if there were others in the vehicle with the man.

One of two eastbound lanes was closed as of about 5:15 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.