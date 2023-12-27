Man dies after shooting self at Utah gun range

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a local shooting range Tuesday afternoon.
Taylorsville Police said they were called to Doug's Shoot'n Sports on Redwood Road around 3 p.m., where someone had sustained a gunshot wound at the indoor shooting range in the basement of the business.
Bystanders attempted lifesaving measures, followed by paramedics with Unified Fire Authority. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 40-year-old victim's name has not yet been released.
Police said the gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted, but it was not yet clear whether it was accidental or intentional.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation shares the following safety rules for handling firearms:
- Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction
- Firearms should be unloaded when not actually in use
- Don’t rely on your gun’s “safety”
- Be sure of your target and what’s beyond it
- Use correct ammunition
- If your gun fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, handle with care!
- Always wear eye and ear protection when shooting
- Be sure the barrel is clear of obstructions before shooting
- Don’t alter or modify your gun, and have guns serviced regularly
- Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the firearm you are using