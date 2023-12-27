Man dies after shooting self at Utah gun range

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a local shooting range Tuesday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police said they were called to Doug's Shoot'n Sports on Redwood Road around 3 p.m., where someone had sustained a gunshot wound at the indoor shooting range in the basement of the business.

Bystanders attempted lifesaving measures, followed by paramedics with Unified Fire Authority. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old victim's name has not yet been released.

Police said the gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted, but it was not yet clear whether it was accidental or intentional.

