Man dies after wingsuit BASE jumping accident in eastern Nevada

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — A man died over the weekend after a BASE jumping accident.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Daniel John Ristow and another man were jumping from a cliff in Lamoille Canyon, about 25 miles southeast of Elko, around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ristow, who was wearing a wingsuit as well as a parachute, crashed into a talus (a slope of accumulated loose rocks near the bottom of the cliff) and was killed.

A member of the sheriff's office, another base jumper, and a rescue helicopter managed to recover Ristow's body.