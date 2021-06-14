Watch
Man dies after wingsuit BASE jumping accident in eastern Nevada

Cyril Duval/AP
FILE: In this photo dated July 21st, 2012, two base jumpers wearing wingsuits jump from the Brevent needle above Chamonix in the French Alps. (AP Photo/Cyril Duval)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 18:34:44-04

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — A man died over the weekend after a BASE jumping accident.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, Daniel John Ristow and another man were jumping from a cliff in Lamoille Canyon, about 25 miles southeast of Elko, around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ristow, who was wearing a wingsuit as well as a parachute, crashed into a talus (a slope of accumulated loose rocks near the bottom of the cliff) and was killed.

A member of the sheriff's office, another base jumper, and a rescue helicopter managed to recover Ristow's body.

