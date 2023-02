SANDY, Utah — A man fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police said the 34-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was skiing in the backcountry near Lisa Falls when the accident occurred.

The skier reportedly lost control and fell, tumbling to the bottom of the mountain.

Other skiers performed CPR and a medical helicopter hoisted him from the area, but he was eventually pronounced dead.