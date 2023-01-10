Man dies in skiing accident at private Utah resort

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A man died in an accident while skiing at an exclusive members-only resort in northern Utah over the weekend.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the man was skiing at Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday when the accident occurred. He reportedly hit a snowbank and was launched into the air, then crashed back down onto the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

No further details were available on the type of injuries or whether he received medical assistance, but his body has been taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

The man's name has not been released, but officials said he was 38 years old.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a new, private resort that opened in 2021, according to Lift Blog. It is located on the Wasatch Back, a few miles west of the town of Peterson (Morgan County). A Lift Blog article says it's "reserved exclusively for investors and homeowners," with 3,000 acres of skiable terrain accessed by three chairlifts.

Lift Blog A map on liftblog.com shows the location of Wasatch Peaks Ranch.

This marks the sixth reported death to occur at a Utah ski resort in the 2022-2023 winter season. Less than a week prior, a Park City Mountain Resort employee fell to his death after a tree collapsed onto the cable of the chairlift he was riding.