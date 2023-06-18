Man dies in southern Utah house fire after re-entering burning home

BERYL, Utah — A man died in a house fire early Sunday morning in southern Utah after escaping from the blaze, then returning back inside.

Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Office said the fire was first reported around 1 a.m. in the kitchen of a home near 5200 North and 165 West in the town of Beryl.

Iron County Sheriff's Office

The victim, who lived in the home by himself, ran to his neighbor's house where they called 911 to report the fire. The man then went back into his home for an unknown reason, but officials said it's possible he was trying to save his dog. However, the dog had already escaped from the home on its own. The man never came back out of the house, and he was found dead later Sunday morning.

The fire's cause is under investigation, but officials believe it started in the kitchen next to the stove.