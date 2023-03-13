Man dies while on trail inside Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — A 56-year-old man died this weekend while hiking on one of the more challenging trails inside Arches National Park.

The National Park Service said rangers were called Sunday to Devils Garden Trail after a report that CPR was in progress on a male hiker.

First responders from multiple agencies, including the Grand County Sheriff's Department and Classic Air Medical, responded, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man died on the trail.

Devils Garden Trail is one of the park's most popular, but at nearly 8 miles long, it is considered to be a difficult trail for hikers.