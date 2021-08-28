Man drowns after falling off paddleboard in central Utah reservoir

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A man died by drowning Friday afternoon after falling into the water while paddleboarding at Millsite State Park.

Around 2:15 p.m., the man's wife called 9-1-1 to report that she couldn't see him after he fell from the board about 30 yards from the shore. He was not wearing a life jacket, the Emery County Sheriff's Office said.

Search and rescue volunteers and first responders went to the reservoir to begin a search for the man, so the water levels were too low for them to launch larger search and rescue boats. Instead, they used small boats and kayaks — and some even swam. Local residents also volunteered to help with the search.

The man's body was recovered just after 4 p.m. in about 8-foot-deep water.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old man from Las Vegas, but his name has not yet been released.

Officials said he was in the area to watch Friday night's high school football game between Emery and Las Vegas.