Man facing DUI, reckless endangerment charges after barrelling through a Christmas parade in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A man has been charged with DUI, negligence, and reckless endangerment among six other charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade.

On November 26, Dionicio Vasquez was stopped in his vehicle by officers just outside a parade route barricade. Officers say they noticed open containers of alcohol in his car before he barrelled through the barricade. Vasquez sped through the parade route on Main Street.

Police say people watching the parade had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car. Vasquez eventually came to a stop when he hit a horse and its rider.

Vasquez was taken into custody without incident, according to arresting documents. Officers say they noticed signs of intoxication before he tested at 0.228 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal Utah limit.

Vasquez was released on bail and will make his first appearance in court in February.