Man found dead along roadside in South Ogden, likely there for months

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A man was found dead among some brush on the side of a road in South Ogden Friday afternoon, and police say it's likely the body has been there for a while.

Police said a passerby discovered the body around 3 p.m. after noticing a pair of shoes in the brush along Washington Blvd., near 4800 South.

Officials told FOX 13 News that the body had likely been there for "months," but no further details were provided about the condition of the body.

The man's name has not been released, but police said they had not received a missing person report for him.

An investigation into the man's death is underway.