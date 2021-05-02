Man found dead, badly beaten in SLC industrial area

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead and badly beaten Saturday morning in Salt Lake City.

Around 7:45 a.m., Salt Lake City Police responded to a call from a passerby who found the body in a private industrial area near 300 West and 1600 South.

Police have identified the victim but have not released his name yet as they work to notify his family. They said he is a white man between 40-50 years old.

The cause of his death is under investigation, but police added that no firearms or shells were found at the scene.

SLCPD said they had limited information to go off, but it is being investigated as a homicide.