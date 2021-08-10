Man found dead from possible drowning at Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead in the water at Strawberry Reservoir Monday after he was reported overdue from an outing on his boat.

The man's family called 911 around noon, saying he had spent the night on his boat and planned to return to the Aspen Grove dock around 9 a.m.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said his boat was then found about 100 yards from the shore near Soldier Creek, anchored and unattended.

A search was then underway with several local agencies involved.

He was found about 50 feet below the water beneath the boat.

His name has not yet been released, but officials say he was a 44-year-old man from Murray.

The Utah Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of this man and our hearts are with the family and friends so deeply affected," the sheriff's office wrote in the announcement. "We thank all of our first responders, including the 911 dispatchers and Search and Rescue Team, for working through these tragic situations and serving so well."