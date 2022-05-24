Watch
Man found dead in Bear Lake

RICH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man who had reportedly been scuba diving was found in Bear Lake on Monday.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office said a Bear Lake State Park employee saw the man out in the water on Sunday, but noticed his car was still parked at a campsite the following day.

After being called by a deputy with the sheriff's office, family and friends of the man said they hadn't heard from him since two days earlier.

A search was organized with a boat equipped with sonar, which soon found the man's body in 5 feet of water. A dive team was called in to help with the recovery.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Dean Walker. The sheriff's office said an investigation has begun into the cause of death.

