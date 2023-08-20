Watch Now
Man found dead in swimming pool near Bear Lake

FOX 13 News
File photo: Bear Lake seen from Garden City, Utah
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 20, 2023
GARDEN CITY, Utah — A man died during the weekend at a rental home in the Bear Lake area, and investigators are working to determine the cause of his death.

According to the Rich County Sheriff's Office, a group of people were staying at an Airbnb at a resort on the western side of Garden City. Around noon on Saturday, one of them was found in the pool, apparently deceased.

One of the victim's friends started CPR before first responders arrived and continued the lifesaving efforts. Officers, paramedics and a medical helicopter crew worked on the patient for about an hour before he was officially pronounced dead.

The victim was a 38-year-old man, whose name has not been released.

Law enforcement officials said they are waiting for autopsy results from the medical examiner's office because the man had some medical issues. His death could have been from drowning, a medical issue that resulted in him falling into the pool, or a combination of both.

