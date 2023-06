MIDVALE, Utah — A man was found dead Saturday night in a field in Midvale.

Unified Police said the man's body was found inside a tent near I-215 and Union Park Avenue around 9 p.m.

The site was near the Murray-Midvale city boundary. Murray Police initially responded to the call before transferring the case to UPD.

Police said it's not yet known whether foul play is suspected. The deceased man's name was not released, but officiasl said he was in his 40s.