Man found dead inside his semi-truck in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — A truck driver was found dead Sunday morning at a gas station in Nephi.

Nephi City Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. of a man found dead in his semi-truck. The truck was parked at a 7-Eleven in the east parking area, police said.

The cause of the man's "unattended" death was not immediately known; an investigation is underway.

The man's name was not released, but officials said he was from out of state. Police said there does not appear to be any foul play, nor any danger to the public.