Male 'pedestrian' found dead alongside camper on I-15 near SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators are working to find out what happened Sunday morning that resulted in a man's death on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol was called to I-15 around 7:30 a.m. after a caller reported a camper in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

While on the way to the scene, troopers were told that there was also a body in the travel lanes near 1800 South in Salt Lake City.

Troopers confirmed that the person was dead when they arrived at the scene.

UHP said it appeared that a semi-truck hit both the camper and the "pedestrian," but the investigation is still underway. State investigators are assisting the highway patrol to determine exactly what happened and build a timeline of events. No other details were immediately available.

The victim's name was not released, but UHP said he was male.

