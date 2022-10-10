Man found dead under 'suspicious circumstances' near southern Utah construction site

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it received a report around 6:40 a.m. of a possible burglary at a construction yard just south of Ivins. As deputies were en route, employees of the company found some stolen equipment near the yard — along with the body of a 36-year-old man lying on the ground.

The sheriff's office said the man's body was found "under suspicious circumstances," but no further details were provided. However, they said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

An investigation is now underway, and the state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death. His name was not released as of Monday evening.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious over the weekend on Anasazi Road (near the area where the body was found) to call the sheriff’s office at 435-634-5730.