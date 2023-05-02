Man from Utah loses newlywed bride in accident on wedding night

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — A wonderful night turned into a nightmare for a newlywed groom from Utah when he, his bride and two others were hit by an alleged drunk driver.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the groom's mother, Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller got married Friday in Folly Beach, South Carolina. They were leaving their reception in a golf cart when it was hit from behind by a vehicle that was allegedly traveling 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

Miller died as a result, and Hutchinson was critically injured. He has had two reconstruction surgeries, and he suffered multiple broken bones and a brain injury, his mother wrote.

Hutchinson was from the Ogden area; he graduated from Bonneville High School in South Ogden and then went on to play college football for Snow College and Utah Tech.

"I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life," Hutchinson's mother wrote in the GoFundMe, which will go toward his medical expenses and Miller's burial costs.

Another GoFundMe has also been set up specifically to help Miller's family with funeral costs. She was from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Benjamin Garrett and Brogan Garrett, two of Hutchinson's relatives from Morgan, Utah, were also in the cart when it was hit. They were both injured.