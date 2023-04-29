Man hit, killed by pickup truck near popular Utah County off-roading area

UTAH COUNTY — A man died after he was hit by a pickup truck Friday evening in Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the man was hit around 5:10 p.m. on Chimney Rock Pass Road — located in the southwest part of the county, west of Redwood Road and north of Elberta.

"This area is popular for off road enthusiasts, and there were hundreds of people in the area at the time of the crash," the UCSO wrote in a press release.

The suspect was reportedly driving recklessly at up to 70 mph on a narrow, winding dirt road.

The victim, a 59-year-old man from Santaquin, had exited his truck and was trying to get the suspect's attention. The suspect swerved to avoid hitting the victim's parked truck and trailer, but he ran him over instead.

The victim was thrown about 40 feet, officials said suffered "extensive physical trauma" to his body and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled at high speed, and police began searching for him. He then called police about 30 minutes later and told them where he was, turning himself in. Police found him in his Toyota Tacoma about eight miles from the crash site.

The man was arrested, and although charges have not yet been finalized, officials said they suspect he was impaired in some manner.

Neither the suspect's nor the victim's name have been released.