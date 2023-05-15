Man in critical condition after falling into Jordan River

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in the Jordan River Sunday afternoon.

South Salt Lake Police said the 30-year-old was "playing" on the edge of the river near 3300 South when he fell in around 4:15 p.m.

A rescue team from the South Salt Lake police and fire departments was able to safely enter the river and pull the man out. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance and was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

"With the record snowfall melting, our streams and rivers are flowing higher and faster. This makes accidental falls significantly more dangerous. We urge all citizens to use extreme caution near our streams and rivers," the police department wrote in a press release on the incident.